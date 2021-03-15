Abuja Panel: Again, 3 Police Officers Fail To Appear During Alleged Extra-Judicial Killing Case

On Monday, three officers of the Nigeria Police Force namely Sergeant Musa Sunday, Lucky Kehinde and Lucky Okuku were again absent at the panel investigating the alleged extra-judicial killing of one Ovoke Onomrerhino.

The matter was on December 3, 2020, brought before the independent investigative panel investigating alleged human rights violations by members of the defunct SARS and other units of the Nigerian Police.

Recall that the petitioner, Godwin Onomrerhino had alleged that his son was killed by the police.

He claimed that the force had refused to release his body on the grounds that it was conducting an investigation.

But one CSP Isah Hassan and Inspector Tambari Kambari had also alleged that the deceased was part of a robbery gang in Delta State.

They had alleged that the deceased was eventually arrested during a raid in 2019, but added that he had jumped off from the police vehicle conveying them to the station thereby sustaining serious injuries.

The three police officers were said to be in the vehicle when the incident occurred, hence the panel had ordered that they should appear before it to tell their side of the story.

But on Monday, counsel for the police, Malik Taiwo, told the panel that accessing the respective police officers had proved abortive since then.

In its reaction, the panel chaired by Justice Suleiman Galadima (rtd) ordered their arrest while advising the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Adamu Mohammed to produce them on the next adjourned date of April, 2021.

The National Human Rights Council, in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER, said that a member of the panel, Dr. Garba Tetengi (SAN), observed that ” the panel is disappointed with the attitude of the Nigeria Police in respect of the instant case.”

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the Abuja panel had accused the police of deliberately frustrating the proceedings.

It had urged the IGP to instill order in the force.