ABUJA: Police To Investigate Corpse Of Lady Found Dead By Roadside

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Capital Territory Police (FCT) Command has said that it is investigating the death of one, Kadoon Lornumbe whose lifeless body was found around the Mpape Junction of Abuja.

The FCT Police Spokesperson, Josephine Adeh revealed this on Friday.

Advertisement

Her assertion followed the report of an incident shared by an X user @Arike_Jane who posted the lifeless body of the lady, requesting those with useful information about her to come forward or contact the police.

The post read: “This young girl was found dead this morning, after Mpape junction around Abuja top bridge that connects Berger and AYA. They couldn’t find any useful information about her or any I.D. to get through to her family and relatives.”

Reacting to the situation, Adeh said that the Mabushi Division took the body to the hospital on Thursday. She noted, “We have yet to identify who she is. We are still investigating.”

Checks by THE WHISTLER showed that the deceased (Identified as Kadoon Louisa Lornumbe on Facebook), is a native of Benue State. She graduated from the university in 2018 and completed her National Youth Service Scheme in 2020.

Advertisement

Reactions following her death both on X and Facebook showed that Lornumbe was allegedly kidnapped and ransom was demanded, but her captors subsequently killed her.

Further search through the reactions revealed that the deceased lady hailed from Benue State, and was allegedly kidnapped before she was found dead.

Meanwhile, the post had elicited varying reactions from Nigerians, many of whom linked her death to the daylight robbery, also called ‘One Chance’.

Below are some of the reactions to the post:

It is really sad, everyone should be careful of how they move at Night in Abuja, if you must go out in the night, board a cab from a park, take a drop or book any of the online logistics.



One chance is still real.



May she find peace — David Offor (@DavidsOffor) May 3, 2024

Advertisement

I heard the one chance operators in Abuja, especially on this axis are deadly. The police need to focus on these criminals more — Emuoborsan (@GracedUp1) May 3, 2024

Yes sir,she was kidnapped that was what her uncle told us on the phone — J. (@arike_jane) May 3, 2024

Hope she wasn't attacked by some miscreants, because the fact that, there's no device or means of identification on her, she most definitely has been attacked and maybe robbed, and if there's any sign of injury on her body, this proves it right, that she was most definitely… — KOA (@KleshofAfricaa) May 3, 2024

Abuja is becoming something else,last Thursday I saw a young man stabbed to death around white house after Bannex,his body remained there for 3days



No police patrol,no army,no security agencies could remove that body or even carry out investigations.



We are on our own in this… — Quoter🦗 (@Collins8878) May 3, 2024

Her face need to snap good for identification! People are here judging or asking what happened to her or what they think happened to her and some has already judged and condemned her without even knowing what happened to her. The request here is to help identify her family not… — MICHAEL ONODUGO NWAEKE (@MAGUOWO) May 3, 2024

I knw her, she’s a victim of one chance.

She left one of her friends office in Utako, heading to Wuse Zone 4. At about 9pm, som1 called with the the victim’s line that they needed ransom of 300k which was contributed by her friends and sent. That’s last time they heard from her. — Hemmit90⚽🎖 (@MsughKelvin) May 3, 2024

Advertisement