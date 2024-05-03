ABUJA: Police To Investigate Corpse Of Lady Found Dead By Roadside
The Federal Capital Territory Police (FCT) Command has said that it is investigating the death of one, Kadoon Lornumbe whose lifeless body was found around the Mpape Junction of Abuja.
The FCT Police Spokesperson, Josephine Adeh revealed this on Friday.
Her assertion followed the report of an incident shared by an X user @Arike_Jane who posted the lifeless body of the lady, requesting those with useful information about her to come forward or contact the police.
The post read: “This young girl was found dead this morning, after Mpape junction around Abuja top bridge that connects Berger and AYA. They couldn’t find any useful information about her or any I.D. to get through to her family and relatives.”
Reacting to the situation, Adeh said that the Mabushi Division took the body to the hospital on Thursday. She noted, “We have yet to identify who she is. We are still investigating.”
Checks by THE WHISTLER showed that the deceased (Identified as Kadoon Louisa Lornumbe on Facebook), is a native of Benue State. She graduated from the university in 2018 and completed her National Youth Service Scheme in 2020.
Reactions following her death both on X and Facebook showed that Lornumbe was allegedly kidnapped and ransom was demanded, but her captors subsequently killed her.
Further search through the reactions revealed that the deceased lady hailed from Benue State, and was allegedly kidnapped before she was found dead.
Meanwhile, the post had elicited varying reactions from Nigerians, many of whom linked her death to the daylight robbery, also called ‘One Chance’.
Below are some of the reactions to the post: