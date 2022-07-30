Abuja Rotary Club Raises $250,000, Distributes Food, Other Items To FCT Residents

95 SHARES Share Tweet

The Abuja Rotary Club said its members have raised about $250,000 to execute projects across different districts in Abuja.

The Governor of the Rotary Club’s District 9125, Goody Nnadi, said this in Abuja on Friday, during a joint FCT Rotary Club project tagged “Random Act of Charity and Kindness (RACK)”, which is first among several of its planned projects for the year 2022.

The DG highlighted that the event became essential to empower collaboration amongst its members and the society to achieve positive results.

“We’ve had some issues which impeded our ability to achieve objectives and rotary is all about helping to increase the wellness and wellbeing of the people who do not have what we have.

“So, this year we decided to have synergy and synergy means collaboration with everybody towards achieving positive results. And luckily, we’re able to get presidents to buy into objectives.

“We didn’t want to start doing small things, like a small borehole for our communities that will dry in six months. So, we liaised with the four zones including, Ibadan, Abuja to ensure that we achieve impactful projects,” Nnadi said.

Expressing happiness over the project Nnadi said there was a need to appreciate people who work tirelessly to ensure the community is kept sane.

“The police men walk on the street, some of them stay in the sun. There are those who sweep the streets. Every morning, they’re out there by 5am doing their job, and we don’t even think about them.”

As part of events heralding the projects, members from 29 districts of the Abuja rotary club came together for a ‘synergy walk’ from unity fountain to surroundings of Maitama to share food items, and cash to cleaners, newspaper vendors and the vulnerable on the streets.

Also speaking, President of Presidents, Mr Emeka said the Abuja Rotary Club will prioritize synergy, collaboration, diversity, equity and inclusion in 2022 under the theme ‘RACK project’.

One of the beneficiaries of items shared during the synergy walk, Micah Clement, a newspaper vendor could not contain his joy, saying privileged people rarely remember the people on the street.

“I’m very excited about what my hand is holding, this is big. My children will be very happy,” Clement said after receiving a bag of rice, noodles and spaghetti.

Micah clement and members of Abuja rotary club

He urged other Nigerian individuals and groups to learn from the rotary club by extending a helping hand to the needy in the society.

“They have excess but don’t care about the people. Even as a vendor they hinder me from at least hustle, most times they won’t wind down when I go to sell to them and it’s painful, but I’m happy God showed me favour today.”