ABUJA: Tension In Mabuchi Over Destruction Of Scavengers’ Den

There was mild unrest in the Mabuchi area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Thursday morning when the police raided a scavengers’ den and destroyed the camp.

The police operatives reportedly stormed the scavengers’ camp, destroying their makeshift structures, and stirring tension in the area.

There have been regular complaints by residents across various estates in the Mabuchi area that the camp being maintained by scavengers popularly known in the Hausa language as ‘Baban Bola’ is used to attack them.

Many residents who hailed the destruction of the den said they hardly slept at night for fear of attacks as many have been attacked in their homes at night.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the FCT Police command, Josephine Adeh confirmed the incident to THE WHISTLER via a phone conversation.

She however debunked reports of riot in the environment, saying, “It is Mabuchi, and there is no riot there.

“It is the police that are burning Baban bola resettlement camps and suspected criminals hideout”.

She noted that the operation is “headed by DPO MABUCHI and CP crack squad”.