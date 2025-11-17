Abuja To Host 2025 Pension Fund Administrators Games

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

No fewer than ten top Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) will compete in the 2025 PFA Games as the race for prestige, pride and corporate supremacy ignite Abuja from Tuesday, November 25 to Saturday, November 29.

Over five electrifying days, athletes will square off in Football (7/9-a-side), Co-Ed Volleyball, Table Tennis, Snooker, Scrabble, Chess, Team-Bonding Activities, and eSports (FIFA) — a full-scale showcase of physical grit, mental sharpness, and team spirit.

At the draw ceremony, organisers reiterated strict rules: no NYSC Corps members or interns will be allowed to participate. Staff verification will be carried out via RSA PIN to ensure integrity across all events.

Speaking at the event, Promise Onyedikachi Moses, Executive Assistant at Turf Arena Sports Centre (TASC), said the 2025 edition is designed to raise the bar.

“The camaraderie and family atmosphere at the last edition were beautiful. This year, we’re adding new twists to make the games more competitive, engaging and memorable.”

From the contenders’ corner, confidence is already running high.

Trustfund Pension’s Modestus Amaefule, champions in 2023, made their intentions clear: “We’re here to reclaim the title. With our preparation and management support, we are the team to beat.”

But they face stiff resistance from FCMB Pension, the reigning champions and two-time winners (2022 & 2024). Representing them, Isah Kabir Umar said: “We’re not relinquishing the title. We remain relentless, focused, and far from complacent.”

The challenge is also coming from PenCom, whose representative, Najib Shehu, boldly declared: “To win, we must beat everyone — and we’re ready. Our staff made sacrifices to be here, not to make up the numbers but to compete fiercely.”

FCMB Pension won the 2024 edition after a dramatic five-day battle in Abuja. With rivalries renewed and ambitions soaring, the 2025 PFA Games are shaping up to be the most intense edition yet.