ABUJA: We Have Declared War On Manhole Thieves, Says FCT New NSCDC Commandant Odumosu

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has commenced aggressive fight against vandals and manhole thieves in the territory.

These wrongdoers have been given a stern ultimatum to relocate or face the consequences of their actions.

The FCT Commandant of the NSCDC, Olusola Odumosu, formerly the Director of Public Relations at the Corps’ National Headquarters, stated this after he took charge on Tuesday in Abuja, succeeding Peter Maigari who is enrolling in the National Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru.

Odumosu, who was recently appointed to the command by NSCDC Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, conveyed his message during an address to the command’s personnel.

He emphasized his zero-tolerance stance toward laziness and indiscipline while cautioning against heavy-handedness when interacting with law-abiding citizens.

Pledging to implement a robust visibility policing approach, Odumosu assured that he holds both the CG’s mandate and his team’s support to cleanse the city of vandals.

He said; “I have declared war on vandals, economic saboteurs, criminals, manhole thieves, the vandals of street and traffic lights, communication and electrical installations.

“These are all critical assets that contribute to the daily existence of Nigerians and NSCDC been at the forefront as the lead agency in this regard, I will ensure that these criminals are put where they belong.

“I have mapped out strategies which will also involve the deployment of more men, we will increase day and night patrols as well.

“What gave them the room to operate before was the fact that they didn’t see much security presence in a number of places with such facilities. So, we are going to improve on that. It is serious business.

“These criminals cannot be subjecting government to unnecessary expenditures as a result of their unwholesome activities.

“I have the mandate of my CG and the support of my personnel and we going to hit the ground running. We are going to do an assessment, an audit of all the manholes in Abuja and we are going to take cognizance of the different areas where we have these facilities. We will also focus specially on Gwarinpa to rid the area of vandals”.

Odumosu further Urged the personnel to maintain their loyalty to the nation and uphold the principles outlined in the service charter.

“Loyalty must be 100 percent. We have to disappoint all the naysayers who say we cannot do better. I want us to transform FCT Command.

“You see how the CG operates and we are going to work very assiduously to key in. I want to encourage those of you who before now had lost hope on the job or did not feel motivated, I want to tell you that it is going to be different. I am a hard worker and so if you want to work with me, you must be hard working”, he stated.