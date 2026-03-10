Accept Court Verdict, Stop Litigations – Saraki Tells PDP Factions

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has urged leaders and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party to accept the appeal court verdict and end ongoing litigations.

Saraki appealed on Tuesday in a statement on Facebook signed by Head, Bukola Saraki Media Office, Yusuph Olaniyonu, while reacting to the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which upheld earlier rulings invalidating the PDP national convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State, in November 2025.

The former Kwara State governor said the party must focus on organising a new national convention that complies with electoral guidelines and is in line with the timetable of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“My own position is that the Court of Appeal has ruled. However, with the revised timetable by INEC, it is obvious that there is no time to wait for the Supreme Court decision,” Saraki said.

He warned that continued litigation could jeopardise the chances of party members seeking to contest elections on the PDP platform in the 2027 general elections.

“If our motive is to see that we do not jeopardise the chances of our numerous members who want to contest elections on our platform, then this consideration should be the priority of all of us in the party,” he added.

Saraki said political parties exist to provide platforms for candidates seeking elective offices and should not allow internal disputes to undermine that purpose.

“One of the key essentials of a political party is to provide a platform for candidates seeking to serve the people by contesting elections. We should not defeat this purpose,” he said.

He also called on aggrieved leaders within the party to put aside personal interests and prioritise the collective future of the PDP.

“At this stage, egos have been bruised. However, leaders should rise above personal interests and serve the larger common good,” he said.

Saraki further stressed the need for dialogue and compromise among party stakeholders that would produce a widely accepted leadership.

“The only viable option open to all of us is to sit down, discuss, and work towards holding an all-inclusive national convention at a time that will comply with INEC guidelines,” he said.