ACCI Targets More Strategic Partnerships For Nigerian Businesses In 2023

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian businesses will be able to maximize their potentials in 2023 through diverse strategic partnership that will be sealed by the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The partnership, according to the Chamber, will create access to more market.

Advertisement

The President, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) Dr. Almujtaba Abubakar disclosed this during the 32nd Annual General Meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

Abubakar said the partnership will provide the enabling environment for local and international trade system to be enhanced like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He said the plan will be better achieved by leveraging on the ICT system in other to adequately store, retrieve information and for process alignment.

Abubarkar said “We plan to organise more sector specific events that will provide value to members and the business community and raise more income for the Chamber.

“We also are targeting strategic partnerships that will create access to market for our members.

Advertisement

“This partnership, will provide the opportunity for our members to benefit from local and international trade opportunities such as the AfCFTA.”

He also revealed that the chamber has signed an agreement with the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), requesting a land from the University of Abuja to establish an entrepreneurship centers and demonstration farms.

The agreement, according to him, was consented by the Federation of Agricultural Commodities of Nigeria (FACAN) adding that the Managing Director of NEPZA Adesoji Adesugba has requested the conversion of the university campus into a Socio-Economic Zone with free zone status.

He said there are plans to commence the second office at the chamber from proceeds generated from the 10 hectares sales,noting that this will subsequently increase the chambers revenue.

The ACCI Boss also disclosed that progress is being made at the Pegi market land, and the chamber is working with FCDA to ensure statutory approval and documentation is obtained.

Advertisement

He added that the chamber will leverage on the 2023 election as new government officials will be elected.

He further urged stakeholders to advocate various initiatives that will be favorable for businesses.

Abubakar said “I would like members to show more interest in chamber activities, participate more to achieve the noble objectives of the chamber.

“ACCI has achieved the status of being one of the foremost chambers of commerce in Nigeria and Africa, we must all contribute to energy, professional competence, expertise, experience and contacts to sustain this status and make it even better.”