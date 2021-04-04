Accolades As Kogi Commissioner Kingsley Fanwo Donates Health Facility To Community

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The Kogi State Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, has received commendations for single-handedly donating a health center to his Takete-Ide community.

The facility was commissioned on Saturday by the Chief of Staff to Governor Yahaya Bello, Jamiu Asuku, who noted that the commissioner single-handedly built the center without external support.

Asuku also noted that no commissioner in Bello’s cabinet had embarked on and delivered such a project, stressing that Fanwo had challenged orders to follow suit.

According to the governor’s chief of staff, Fanwo has reawakened the spirit of community development in him.

“No commissioner in this administration has done any project singlehandedly like this for his community. It takes a man with a heart of gold to do this kind of project.

“I am taking this as a challenge to do the same for my people and I urge others in the GYB cabinet to emulate Fanwo.”

Oba Philip Ebilakun, the traditional ruler of Takete-Ide, said Fanwo had proven that he is a true son of the community through the gesture of charity.

“I want to specially thank our son, who is making us proud today. He has done it well. If not for him, this project might not see the light of the day and most likely the Governor may not have visited our dear community due to his busy schedule.

“Our son, Evangelist Kingsley Fanwo, the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communication has made us proud in the state.”

Also, a two-time House of Representatives member, Hon. Sunday Karimi, heaped praises on the commissioner for remembering his people.

According to Karimi, Fanwo deserves to serve at a higher level, saying “If you cannot serve your people, you cannot serve outsiders.

“Fanwo has demonstrated he can serve outsiders because he has served his people well. Giving is receiving, if you cannot give, you cannot receive. Fanwo will surely receive his own rewards.”

Representative youths in the community, Mr. Tunji Dambola, also thanked the commissioner for his donation of the health centre.

“Health is wealth. And this health centre is one of our challenges; and he (Fanwo) has done it.

“For this; wherever Fanwo go, we will go. We only hope others will emulate him and remember home.”

Amongst dignitaries present at the commissioning were the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Jamiu Asuku; State Commissioners for Education and Environment, Mr. Wemi Jones and Adewale Omofaiyes respectively; business mogul, Chief Oluseyi Omotosho Akeweje, amongst others.