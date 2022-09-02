Accord Now Leading Party In Oyo, Says Senatorial Candidate, Kola-Daisi

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Accord senatorial candidate for Oyo South, Mr. Kolapo Kola-Daisi, has said the party which he described as the only progressive party in the state has become the leading political party within a short time.

He explained that himself alongside Chief Adebayo Adelabu, the party’s governorship candidate, and others left All Progressives Congress due to a lack of fairness and internal democracy.

The candidate who said Accord candidates would win many elections in the state said this on Friday while featuring on the ‘The Podium’ a personality forum of the Nigeria Union of Journalists Oyo State Council.

“The leading party in Oyo State at the moment is Accord.

“Anybody who wants to participate in a fair, responsible, welcoming, open, progressive platform which does not discriminate on age, tribe, gender should come to Accord,” he said.

Speaking further, he said he would prioritise youth empowerment for economic emancipation and nation-building if elected to represent the area in 2023.

Kola-Daisi said that he ventured into politics to contribute to nation-building and give the much-desired quality representation to the youths.

“As far as I am concerned, we need to realise as a nation that we must start prioritising our young people.

“I am getting into politics not only for myself, but to be an inspiration for young people.

“I hope when I get there, I will be able to provide that role model type inspiration to young people,” he said.

He lamented the adverse effects of the lingering industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities on the youth population of the country, urging the government to quickly salvage the situation.

“I am not saying that particular demands have to be met, but we are saying is that we need to try and redirect a lot of our resources as a nation to start focusing on what is important.

“We need to look at this resource allocation and dedicate a lot more of our budget to help those children be in school,” he said.

The renowned banker said that the addition of jobless youths with students who are not going to school would no doubt bring a lot of unrest to the nation.

“As a government, I think that it is high time we started looking at how we allocate resources when we do our budget.

“Find those things that are unnecessary and redirect them to ensuring that we keep our children in schools. Let them have education.

“Let them have the best education. Let’s give our teachers also what they need to be able to teach our brothers and sisters the best,” he said.

He said that such was the only way the students can graduate to contribute meaningfully to human capital development and nation-building.

The renowned banker said that his target was to also ensure bills aimed at empowering youths in the country were adequately and quickly passed into law.

“I have experience in fundraising, I have experience in mentoring, I have experience in working with young people to help them achieve their goals.

“And these are some of the things we plan to do when we begin to serve our constituents,” he said.

The Oyo State chairman of the NUJ, Mr Ademola Babalola, assured politicians that journalists in the state were for all the parties and candidates, adding that the platform was open to all.