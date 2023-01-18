Accusation Of Terrorists Financing Enough For Emefiele To Resign As CBN Governor– Olumide-Fusika

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene on the dispute between the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and the Department of Security Service.

Advertisement

Adenyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN) made the call on Wednesday saying that the drama between the CBN boss and the DSS is amounting to a national embarrassment.

The apex bank boss has been under fire since the DSS reportedly summoned him for questioning over an allegation of terrorism financing.

THE WHISTLER had on Monday reported that Emefiele stormed the Central Bank with soldiers from the Defence Headquarters.

“He came to the office with Army protection. It is believed that the Army protection was as a result of his closeness to the Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor who is believed to be from Delta state where Emefiele hails from,” a source told the website.

The DSS has, however, denied that its operatives stormed the CBN to take over Emefiele office.

Advertisement

Emefiele will preside over the first Monetary Policy Committee meeting of 2023 scheduled for January 23 to 24, 2023.

Olumide-Fusika said it is regrettable that the parties are playing the cat and rat game amidst economic crisis.

He said on Arise TV that, “They (presidential advisers) must have been advising the president on the matter. I will only beg the current administration that this national embarrassment is becoming too much. After they leave office, we still expect Nigeria to continue. The damage they are doing is just too much.

“They should at least care about the image of Nigeria and that should guide them. It seems like Nigeria is just like a Rudderless Ship we are just floating; nobody is in control and everybody is doing what they like. Use your power anyhow and nobody will call you to order and nothing will happen.

“Emefiele should resign. Why I said he should resign is this, it is embarrassing to him. How can the CBN governor of a country be accused of terrorism financing and money laundering?”