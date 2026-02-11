ACF Warns Leaders Against Prioritising 2027 Elections Over Northern Insecurity

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mamman Osuman (SAN), has criticised political leaders for appearing more concerned with positioning for the 2027 general elections than tackling the worsening insecurity in the North.

Speaking on Wednesday at the 79th National Executive Committee meeting of the forum in Kaduna, Osuman expressed alarm over the rise of terrorism, banditry, insurgency, and kidnappings that have displaced communities, disrupted livelihoods, and forced school closures across the region.

“This election season has produced convoluted groups whose focus is not on out-of-school children, hunger, poverty or frequent attacks by kidnappers and terrorists, but rather on strategies for repositioning ahead of the 2027 elections,” Osuman said, urging sincerity, discipline, and action-driven leadership among members.

He highlighted recent attacks in parts of Kwara, Southern Kaduna, Katsina, and Benue states, noting that overcrowded camps and informal settlements have heightened risks of malnutrition and mortality.

“Insecurity has deepened to such an extent that external military assistance has been required,” he added.

While acknowledging that some elected and appointed leaders had remained supportive of ACF programmes, Osuman lamented that many appeared disconnected from the forum’s aspirations.

He stressed that the organisation’s role must be principled, sacrificial, and solution-oriented.

Osuman also announced the formation of a nine-member Code of Conduct and Ethics Committee, led by Prof. Nuhu Jamo, to strengthen internal discipline and constitutional compliance within the forum.

“As our region approaches a national election cycle, ACF must cooperate with relevant authorities to ensure peaceful and credible elections. We must educate and enlighten our people on their civic responsibilities,” he said.

He also cautioned against “unnecessary fanfare, sensationalism and window-dressing events” that fail to address the urgent restoration, survival, and welfare of the people.

He further urged ACF state chapters to move beyond rhetoric, engage constructively with governments, and focus on remedy, recovery, and progress for the region and the nation.