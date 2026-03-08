ACP Promotions Transparent, No N5m Bribe Involved — PSC

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has denied allegations that senior police officers paid N5m each to secure promotion to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

In a statement on Sunday signed by Torty Kalu who is the Head of Public Affairs, the commission described the report by an online medium (Not THE WHISTLER) as false and an attempt to damage the commission’s and the Nigeria Police Force’s reputations.

According to the PSC, the promotion of officers from the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) to ACP was carried out in accordance with the commission’s established procedures and guidelines.

The commission explained that, as the statutory body responsible for the appointment, promotion, and discipline of police officers—except the Inspector-General of Police—it conducts its activities with transparency and in line with Public Service Rules and standard practices.

It also dismissed references in the report to the immediate past Inspector-General of Police, describing them as misleading and aimed at giving credibility to what it called a baseless allegation.

The PSC noted that while the Inspector-General of Police may forward recommendations for promotion based on performance and available vacancies, the final approval of such promotions rests with the commission.

Advertisement

It added that the internal police wireless message cited in the report only confirmed that the promotions were approved, describing it as a routine administrative procedure that does not indicate any financial transactions.

The commission urged the public to disregard the report, reaffirming its commitment to merit-based promotions and proper oversight of the Nigeria Police Force.

It also encouraged officers or members of the public with credible evidence of misconduct to formally petition the commission rather than rely on what it described as sensational media reports.