‘Act Fast To Save Our Girls’ –GEI Tasks FG Over Kebbi Kidnap

The Gender Educators Initiative (GEI) has urged the Federal Government to move swiftly to secure the safe release of schoolgirls abducted from Government Secondary School, Maga, in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The organisation described the incident as a tragic reminder of the worsening insecurity that continues to put women and children at grave risk across the North-West.

The Executive Lead of the group Shafa’atu Suleiman condemned the abduction “in the strongest terms,” calling for coordinated efforts between federal authorities, security agencies and the Kebbi State Government to ensure the immediate rescue of the victims.

“This attack is unacceptable. We are calling on the Federal Government to act fast to save our girls,” warning that delays further deepen the trauma experienced by families and communities.

The group noted that the abduction highlights persistent gaps in school safety and the rising vulnerability of learners in conflict-prone areas.

It stressed that women and children remain disproportionately affected by violence, abductions and displacement, making their protection a matter of national urgency.

To avert future tragedies, GEI urged the government to adopt a more proactive and intelligence-led security approach that will strengthen implementation of the Safe Schools Initiative, including functional perimeter fencing, trained security personnel and early-warning systems in high-risk communities.

She further advocated expanded investments in community policing and local intelligence networks to improve early detection of threats, while emphasising the importance of psychosocial support for survivors of violence.

“Women and children bear the brunt of insecurity, facing abductions, sexual violence and long-term trauma,” the group said.

GEI also encouraged deeper collaboration between security agencies and local communities, alongside sustained efforts to tackle root causes of insecurity such as poverty, unemployment and limited access to education.

Expressing solidarity with affected families, the organisation urged the government to guarantee that no child is forced to choose between pursuing an education and staying alive.

Suleiman stressed that the rescue of the abducted girls must remain a top priority, adding that Nigeria’s future depends on protecting its most vulnerable citizens.

The group maintained its call for immediate and decisive action, insisting that the lives and futures of the girls cannot be left to chance.