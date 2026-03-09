Activist Petitions Oyetola Over NIMASA FOI Non-Compliance

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Executive Director, Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights (CASER), Barrister Frank Tietie, on Monday, petitioned the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, over the refusal of the Director- General (DG/CEO) of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dayo Mobereola, to respond to a request for information submitted in pursuance of the Freedom of Information Act.

In the letter dated March 4 and a copy sighted by THE WHISTLER, Tietie urged the minister to immediately direct the agency to comply with the law and avert avoidable litigation that would further expose the Agency to public scrutiny.

Addressing reporters on the agency’s noncompliance with the request, Tietie said that he served the FOI request on NIMASA on February 20, 2026, to seek public records relating to safeguards for the protection of female staff at NIMASA.

He said in the request, he sought clarification for administrative and unjustifiable postings, procurement processes and internal governance procedures within the Agency.

Tietie noted that under Section 4 of the Freedom of Information Act, NIMASA was required to respond within seven (7) days either by providing the requested information or by stating specific statutory exemption relied upon, adding that NIMASA has not done either.

The Rights Activist said NIMASA’s silence constitutes a clear breach of its statutory obligations under the FOI Act, which, according to him, reflects an unacceptable disregard for the law governing transparency in public administration.

He said: “Take Notice that unless NIMASA immediately complies with the FOI request within 7 days of receipt of this letter, CASER will commence enforcement proceedings at the Federal High Court pursuant to Section 20 of the Freedom of Information Act without further notice.”

Tietie said the action will further press for an Order of Mandamus compelling NIMASA to release the requested information; a declaration that the Agency’s refusal to respond constitutes a violation of the FOI Act.

He added: “Such further orders as the Courts may deem necessary to enforce transparency and accountability.”

“Recent administrative developments have generated serious public concern regarding protection of female staff from coercive or retaliatory administration actions, compliance with Public Service Rules in staff posting, safeguards against abuse of administrative authority, transparency in procurement and governance processes and institutional mechanisms for addressing workplace misconduct,” he said.

While requesting protection of female employees, he added that the policy on staff posting and safeguards against retaliation.