Actress Shan George Cries Out As Fraudster Clears N3.6m ‘Entire Savings’ From Bank Account

Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George, has been left devastated after discovering that all the funds totaling N3.6m in her bank account were mysteriously emptied by a suspected fraudster.

The actress took to her Instagram page late Friday to share screenshots of the alleged fraudulent activity on her account. She also made a video urging the public, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and her bank, among others, to come to her aid.

George said the fraudster emptied her account in two transactions, and that all attempts to reverse the transactions have failed, prompting her to call on the bank to intervene.

The actress wrote, “I need help because I’m dying. This person has just cleared my account. Please my people, everyone please help. Please Zenith Bank, Reverse it. I can’t access my app. I’m dead,” she wrote.

In another post, she revealed that she’s now penniless as the stolen money was her entire savings.

“Nigerians please help me. Someone called Cecilia just cleared all the N3.6m in my Zenith Bank account into her Opay. I’m now koboless. I have nothing to eat with my children.”

George’s cry has sparked concern among Nigerians. Below are some of the comments on her post.

While commenting, @chiomatoplis wrote, “Sad that this kind of thing will happen in a country where they stressed everyone to get NIN yet things like this happen and can’t be tracked down.”

@janeluxuryshop_ who offered to support the actress wrote, “Mama so sorry about this.. please can you drop your details let me send you something like this is so sad.”

@lifewithchigor wrote, “The account is not a real account…it’s a remote account that was opened a few minutes ago and the account cannot be traceable. I’ve had a bad experience with these people…they are called local scammers.

“Mama, I don’t think Zenith Bank can even help you, except they take it legally and the court grants access to the private tech sector through the bank to give access for a private investigation…. It is well mama we will recover all, nothing missing this new month.”

Also @nedu_kingsley said, “Mama the person that did that is close to you check very well he or she took a picture of your atm card front and back then sent it to the people that removed all the money so check very well about the people around you.”

“@officialefcc pls do whatever is necessary to stop that criminal from inflicting pain on an innocent person,” @charlesinojie wrote

Sharing her experience @queenjenny441 said, “Kai this is very bad last year I almost got BP after I lost my money in the GTB account.”