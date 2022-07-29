Ada Ameh: ‘Let Me Mourn In Peace’ — Empress Njamah Reacts As Deceased’s Family Faults Opening Of Condolence Register

150 SHARES Share Tweet

Popular Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah, has reacted to a post made by the family of her late friend, Adah Ameh, criticizing the setting up ‘mourning houses’ without their consent.

Ameh, who is popularly known as ‘Emu’ in the family sitcom ‘The Johnsons’, died on July 17, 2022, in Delta State.

Following the death of the actress, Njamah was reported to have opened a condolence register for her departed colleague and friend.

But reacting in a recent Instagram post, the deceased’s family complained and appeared to accuse actress Njamah of opening a mourning house without their consent.

This, the family claimed, resulted in calls and attacks against the family by Ameh’s fans.

Sharing Ada Ameh’s photo on Instagram, Ameh Abahi, the deceased’s sister wrote: “The family of Obande Ameh has received several calls and attacks from some followers and fans of Ada Ameh for the collaborations done on her page by her younger sister Ameh Abahi and her husband Hotom Azuma.

“It saddens us to realise that the public prefers to hear that Ada Ameh has no living family members so that they can sympathise than hear truths from the family members.

“It is obvious to us that our intentions have been largely misinterpreted and twisted by strangers who want to continue to promote the wrong narrative about our family.

“The family stayed quiet on her death for a while till we got her remains back home. During this period, we received several calls of people setting up condolences and opening mourning houses without the family’s consent, while some had gone ahead to declare that she had no living members of her immediate family and signed death notifications on our behalf.

Late Ada Ameh

“We thought it wise to collaborate on her page to bring the correct information to her fans who are also grieving. We had no ill motive. Our talk is a way of relieving the pains we feel. You can do well not to add to it.

“We will give information concerning the burial plans still in collaboration tomorrow for your perusal. We covert all your prayers as a family. God bless you all.”

But reacting to the post, Njamah, who is still in mourning and has not made any public comments since her death, however, took to her Instagram page on Thursday to react to the family’s claims that have since gone viral.

The actress expressed sadness over the loss of her friend whom she fondly referred to as, “my sweet trouble”.

Njamah shared a video of when she was dressing Ameh’s hair, saying she’s happy that she can now make a post about the deceased without crying.

In the post captioned ‘Keep sleeping my sweet trouble’, she wrote, “My joy is that I posted this video smiling, thought I was going to soak my pillow with tears but all I did was smile…glad I can now get on my phone and have the strength and courage to type, it is well, it’s amazing the things am seeing on social media, many things brought to my knowledge.

Empress Njamah

“It’s, not the right time to speak, let me mourn in peace but it’s a pity, there is time for everything, and the time for me to talk will surely come but for now let me heal, thanks to all who reached out, could not pick calls and reply messages but I never forget @adaameh I miss you sha, but you are in a better place.”