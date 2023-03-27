Adamawa APC Suspends 27 Ward Exco For ‘Embarrassing’ Suspension of SGF Boss Mustapha 

Nigeria Politics
By Munyal Manunyi

The Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC)  has suspended  27 ward executive members of the party over their roles in the suspension of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

The APC Gwadabwa Ward in Yola North Local Government Areahad  in a letter dated March 22, suspended the SGF over his alleged role in the party’s defeat during the recent elections.

But the state chapter of the party had then faulted the action of the ward executives and called it malicious.

It said the contributions of the SGF to the success of the party in the state was second to known.

But in a new twist, the state APC had gone ahead to suspend all the executive committee members who participated in the alleged suspension of Mustapha.

The state APC Secretary, Dr. Raymond Chidama, in a press release had said, all the affected executive members were suspended indefinitely from the party.

He said: “The State Working Committee (SWC), therefore, viewed the activities of these miscreants, as an embarrassment to the National Chairman, the president and the entire party.

“All suspended members of Gwadabwa Ward, are hereby directed to hand over party property in their possession to the Chairman, Yola-North Local Council immediately.”

Chidama directed that a seven-member caretaker committee be constituted with immediate effect to take over the party affairs in the ward.

He advised all lower party organs to consult widely with their stakeholders before taking decisions on any member. 

Below is the list of the suspended party officials as obtained by THE WHISTLER:

  1. Muazu Wabiru – Chairman
  3. Camilus Dadi – V/Chairman
  4. Nuhu Ajala Abdul – Secretary
  5. Yusuf M. Idris – Asst. Secretary
  6. Kabir Abba Jafida – Legal Adviser
  7. Chrisantus Makumu – Asst. Legal Adviser
  8. Daniel Udoh – Treasurer
  9. Shuaibu Mohammed – Asst. Treasurer
  10. Kabiru Adamu Santuno – Financial Secretary
  11. Mairo Sale – Asst. Financial Secretary
  12. Adamu Jibrin – Organizing Secretary
  13. Hassan Tukur – Asst. Organizing Secretary
  14. Maxwell Shadrack – Publicity Secretary
  15. Umar Suleiman- Asst. Publicity Secretary 
  16. Zimba Bulus – Welfare Secretary 
  17. Umaru Abubakar Miode – Asst. Welfare Secretary 
  18. Rufa’i Garba – Auditor 
  19. Rabi Idris – Asst. Auditor 
  20. Patience Monidafe – Women Leader 
  21. Fadimatu Abdullahi – Asst. Women Leader 
  22. Absulmalik Jibrin – Youth Leader 
  23. Yusuf Ahmed Attah – Asst. Youth Leader 
  24. Ahmed Adamu – Physically Challenged 
  25. Bala Adamu – EX Officio (1) 
  26. Ramatu Yakubu – EX Officio (2) 
  27. Aliyu Bala Ibrahim – EX Officio (3) 
  28. Dirge Haruna – EX Officio (4)

