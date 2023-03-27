Adamawa APC Suspends 27 Ward Exco For ‘Embarrassing’ Suspension of SGF Boss Mustapha 

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended 27 ward executive members of the party over their roles in the suspension of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

The APC Gwadabwa Ward in Yola North Local Government Areahad in a letter dated March 22, suspended the SGF over his alleged role in the party’s defeat during the recent elections.

But the state chapter of the party had then faulted the action of the ward executives and called it malicious.

It said the contributions of the SGF to the success of the party in the state was second to known.

But in a new twist, the state APC had gone ahead to suspend all the executive committee members who participated in the alleged suspension of Mustapha.

The state APC Secretary, Dr. Raymond Chidama, in a press release had said, all the affected executive members were suspended indefinitely from the party.

He said: “The State Working Committee (SWC), therefore, viewed the activities of these miscreants, as an embarrassment to the National Chairman, the president and the entire party.

“All suspended members of Gwadabwa Ward, are hereby directed to hand over party property in their possession to the Chairman, Yola-North Local Council immediately.”

Chidama directed that a seven-member caretaker committee be constituted with immediate effect to take over the party affairs in the ward.

He advised all lower party organs to consult widely with their stakeholders before taking decisions on any member.

Below is the list of the suspended party officials as obtained by THE WHISTLER:

Muazu Wabiru – Chairman Muazu Wabiru – Chairman Camilus Dadi – V/Chairman Nuhu Ajala Abdul – Secretary Yusuf M. Idris – Asst. Secretary Kabir Abba Jafida – Legal Adviser Chrisantus Makumu – Asst. Legal Adviser Daniel Udoh – Treasurer Shuaibu Mohammed – Asst. Treasurer Kabiru Adamu Santuno – Financial Secretary Mairo Sale – Asst. Financial Secretary Adamu Jibrin – Organizing Secretary Hassan Tukur – Asst. Organizing Secretary Maxwell Shadrack – Publicity Secretary Umar Suleiman- Asst. Publicity Secretary Zimba Bulus – Welfare Secretary Umaru Abubakar Miode – Asst. Welfare Secretary Rufa’i Garba – Auditor Rabi Idris – Asst. Auditor Patience Monidafe – Women Leader Fadimatu Abdullahi – Asst. Women Leader Absulmalik Jibrin – Youth Leader Yusuf Ahmed Attah – Asst. Youth Leader Ahmed Adamu – Physically Challenged Bala Adamu – EX Officio (1) Ramatu Yakubu – EX Officio (2) Aliyu Bala Ibrahim – EX Officio (3) Dirge Haruna – EX Officio (4)