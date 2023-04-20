Adamawa: Buhari Does Not ‘Micromanage’ INEC – Lai Mohammed 

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says President Muhammadu Buhari has no business meddling in affairs of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mohammed said it is INEC’s exclusive preserve to handle the controversy that trailed the just-concluded Adamawa governorship election where the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, unlawfully declared a winner before the commission salvaged the situation.

The electoral umpire had decided to write to the Inspector-General of Police for investigation and possible prosecution of the REC for usurping the powers of the returning officer for the election.

Speaking on the development after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, the Minister said Buhari does not micromanage INEC hence he would not interfere in the matter.

“I don’t think that this government has ever intervened in the way the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducts its elections. So, there’s no need for us to intervene. It was entirely an INEC matter and INEC handled it.

“The chairman of INEC is in charge of all employees of INEC and he’s handling it. So, what do you want the government to do?”

“You said INEC took certain steps, right, it is in the context of INEC to do so. I’m not aware that there’s a petition. It was not addressed to me. That’s why I said your best bet is probably to ask INEC.

“You see, the President does not micromanage every institution…I think I’m the wrong question you are asking this question,” said Mohammed.

After multiple suspension of the Adamawa governorship process, the incumbent Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was finally declared as winner having polled a total of 430,861 votes, while his closest rival, Aishatu Ahmed Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) got 396,788 votes.

Speaking after his declaration as winner, Fintiri said:

“I contested against the whole system. I contested against those who feel they own Nigeria from Abuja and they feel they can make Adamawa a scapegoat.

“Even in the election, I didn’t go into the election against the woman, I went into the election against INEC. The whole presiding officers that were conducting the election, all of them were APC members.”