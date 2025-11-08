Adamawa CAN Denies Beheading Of Chairman

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Adamawa State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has denied reports that its Chairman, Reverend Joel Danjuma, was killed and beheaded, saying the claims are completely false and baseless.

CAN, in a statement stated that Reverend Danjuma is alive and well, and is currently performing his duties as chairman.

The association stated that the rumours were spread by individuals seeking to create confusion and tarnish the image of government and security agencies, especially given the current sensitive religious climate in the country.

CAN called on security agencies to investigate and apprehend those responsible for spreading the false information, emphasizing that such actions can disrupt peace in Adamawa and beyond.

The association stressed that spreading false information threatens the stability and harmony of communities.

The group added that the police have also confirmed that Reverend Danjuma is safe and have launched an investigation to track down those behind the fake news.

It warned that they won’t tolerate attempts to incite violence through social media misuse.