Funny Celebrities Who Should Become Stand Up Comedians

Advertisement

Comedy refers to any discourse or work generally intended to be humorous or amusing by inducing laughter, especially in theatre, television, film, stand-up comedy, or any other medium of entertainment

Some Nigerian celebrities have demonstrated talents in this genre of entertainment with their originality and simplicity.

Many of them are continually improvising, connecting their fans with real life, easily relatable scenarios, showcasing their comedy talents with ease.

Advertisement

Below are some wave making celebrities who should consider becoming stand-up comedians.

Falz

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz is a versatile, loud and extremely bold character who knows how to squeeze humor out of everything and anything.

This skill of his has won him a huge following, keeping him visible and relevant in the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

Sound Sultan

Nigerian singer, Olarenwaju Fasasi popularly known as sound sultan has been found to be original and creative as he cracks jokes with ease, which shows in some of his music.

During one of his funny moments, Nigerian comedian, Bovi said “if his music was like his comedy, he would have been more iconic than 2face.”

Kizz Daniel

Advertisement

Singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe known as Kizz Daniel is hardworking and determined. Switching from one character to another, he constantly works out new tricks to push the comedy boundaries.

He should consider delving into professional comedy.

2face

Advertisement

Legendary musician, Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2face is the king of music as he is popularly known, should consider joining the comedy industry as he effortlessly cracks his fans up sometimes.

Don Jazzy

This list is not complete without Nigerian singer and CEO of Mavin records, Michael Collins Ajereh otherwise known as Don Jazzy as he always amazes his fans with funny write ups and videos.

Despite his success in the music industry, Don Jazzy should also consider a stint in stand up comedy.

