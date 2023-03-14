Adamawa Farmer Posing As DSS Officer To Be Arraigned In Court

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Commissioner of Police, Adamawa State Police Command,

Afolabi Babatola Adeniyi, said the Command will charge to court one Moses Ahmed Bitrus, posing as an officer of the Department of State Service (DSS).

Advertisement

Spokesman of the command, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, revealed this on Tuesday during a phone conversation with THE WHISTLER.

He said: “We intend to prosecute him and deter him from parading himself as DSS so that it can equally serve as detterant to others from doing likewise.”

The 32- year -old Bitrus is said to be a rice and maize farmer but posed as a DSS personnel to defraud his victims before he was apprehended by the police at the Jimeta Division.

According to Nguroje, “He poses as DSS for fraudulent activity. Initially he said that in order to evade arrest. He thought he could scare the police from arresting him.

“When we began investigations, we discovered that he had been telling the people in his estate that he is a DSS officer.

Advertisement

“When I released the first press statement about his arrest, somebody called and said he had been defrauded by the suspect who promised to get him job at the organisation.”

It all began when his girlfriend lodged a complaint against him at the Jimeta Division over his refusal to refund the sum of N20, 000, which she had borrowed him as house rent.

When he was arrested, the police ordered him to refund the money to the lady since she had demanded for it.

Bitrus had complied by going to the POS to deposit the money after selling his property.

Meanwhile, after depositing the said money, he went and presented the deposit slip to his girlfriend who refused, insisting that he must pay her cash.

Advertisement

She was not convinced with the transaction and returned to the Jimeta division to further lay a complain.

The police alongside the accused went to the POS operator where they confirmed that he had actually sent the money to her.

However, during the course of conversation with the police, the accused farmer said that he was a DSS personnel.

This prompted the police to investigate and they found out that he had lied.

Bitrus was interrogated by the spokesman of the Command, and he admitted having perpetrated the alleged crime.

Nguroje, said that he will be charged to court for prosecution after further investigations are carried out.