Adamawa: Gov Bindow Finally Concedes Defeat To PDP’s Fintiri

Governor Jibrilla Bindow has finally conceded to his defeat by the Peoples Democratic Party’s Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in the just concluded supplementary governorship election in Adamawa state.

Bindow said as “a democrat,” he has accepted the declaration of Fintiri as winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a state broadcast on Friday, the outgoing governor congratulated the governor-elect and wished him a successful term of office.

“In view of the outcome and declaration of the results by INEC, I wish to congratulate the Governor-Elect Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri over his election as the incoming Governor of Adamawa State and wish him successful tenure,” he said.

“As a democrat, I cherish democratic norms and values, as it is practised in the civilised world,” said Bindow.

Recall that INEC had ordered the conduct of supplementary election in 44 polling units in 14 Local Government Areas in Adamawa to determine a winner in the governorship election.

Fintiri polled a total of 376,552 from the main election on March 9 and the supplementary election of March 28 to beat Governor Bindow of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who got a total of 336,386 from both elections.

Prof Andrew Haruna, who was INEC’s Returning Officer in the election, declared Fintiri as winner after he scored the highest votes and satisfied other requirements in the election.