Adamawa Governor Fintiri Flags Off N5bn Credit Guarantee Scheme

The Executive Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has flagged off a N5 billion naira credit guarantee scheme for agribusiness in the state.

According to Muhammad Bakari Tukur, Fintiri’s Senior Special Adviser, New Media, in a press statement, the beneficiaries include food producers, aggregators and marketers.

He noted that these categories of people will access soft loans under the scheme, and that the beneficiaries will also have to access loans from financial institutions.

Tukur further explained that Fintiri flagged this scheme while speaking in the Government House Yola, adding that the scheme is one of the main components of the Adamawa Agribusiness Support ADAS Programme.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of loan letters to some of the beneficiaries of the scheme.

Among the dignitaries that attended the programme are Commissioners, Chief of staff Government House Yola, Dr Edgar Amos among others

The governor also appealed to the people of the state to continue to exercise patience over the hike in the price of food items as his administration will continue to provide palliatives to the people to cushion the current hardships.

Tukur said, “ADAS has generated over one billion naira from Agribusiness collections.”