Adamawa Governor Fintiri Mourns Victims Of Yola Capsized Boat

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has commiserated with the families of the victims of the River Njuwa boat mishap which occurred on Friday evening, in Yola, Adamawa State.

On Friday, not fewer than 15 persons were reported to have drowned in the Njuwa river after a boat conveying passengers, including children, capsized.

The boat was said to be carrying 23 passengers made up of farmers, traders and children from Rugange village to Yola town before the unfortunate incident occurred in the Njuwa river near Dandu village, in Yola South Local Government Area.

About 8 persons were rescued while rescue operations are still ongoing for more survivors.

Faisal Dabo, an eyewitness who spoke to journalists had said the boat capsized as a result of a heavy windstorm.

Reacting to this at the Governors meeting in Maiduguri, Governor Fintiri described the accident as unfortunate and a big loss to the State.

He said, “These were petty traders in search of livelihood whose lives were cut short.

“I have directed my Deputy to visit and assess the situation for prompt assistance to the families of the affected persons.

“I am out of the State attending a crucial meeting of the North East Governors forum in Maiduguri, but my heart is with the families of the affected and the entire State during this period of mourning and pray Allah grant us the fortitude to bear the loss.”

While commiserating with the families of the deceased, Governor Fintiri has assured that the State Government would not relent in coming up with policies and programmes aimed at ensuring safety on the waterways.