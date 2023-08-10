Adamawa Govt Approves N39b In New Budget For Food, Fertilizer, Others For Civil Servants

The Adamawa State Government under the leadership of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has approved N39 billion in the 2023 supplementary budget for food, and fertilizer, among others for the civil servants in the state.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner of Education, Dr. Umar Garba Pella, after the first executive council meeting on Thursday.

The council meeting was presided over by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri

The bill, according to Pella, will be forwarded to the State House of Assembly for consideration.

He added that with this development, the new 2023 appropriation now stands at N214.3b

Consequently, the Commissioner noted that the council had also approved the procurement of 2100 metric tons of maize at N548m, 900 metric tons of fertilizer at N430m, and six metric tons of Nigeria Mill Rice at N442m.

Also to be procured, he said, is 30,000 5kg bags of Sahel NPK 20.10.10 fertilizer at the cost of 675m, all will be sold to civil servants and citizens at a subsidized rate.