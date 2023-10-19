Adamawa: Police Arrest Disabled Man For Breaking Into Shop In Yola

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Police in Adamawa State have reportedly caught one Sebastian Ayuba, a 23-year-old disabled man who was caught while breaking into shops around Jimeta police barracks, in Yola.

According to SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state, the suspect specialises in breaking into shops and carting away cash.

Nguroje said: “The suspect, Sabastine Ayuba, a resident of Madagali Local Govt Area, broke into shops situated around Police Flyover Jimeta at about 01450hrs.

“He broke the wall of three shops in a row from behind. He was arrested while coming out from the famous Kefas Shopping Plaza.”

The police spokesman explained that the Police Commissioner, Afolabi Babatola, has directed that after a thorough investigation, Ayuba should be charged to court.