Adamawa: Police Dismiss Two Officers For Killing Women Accused Of Witchcraft

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Police Command in Adamawa State on Wednesday, dismissed two police officers for killing two women accused of witchcraft.

Advertisement

According to the Command’s spokesman, SP Suleiman Nguroje, the two men whose names were: Insp Ahmed Suleiman and PC Mahmood Muhammed were tried and found guilty before being dismissed.

Prior to their dismissal, the two were attached to Dumne Divisional Police Headquarters in Song LGA.

“The men were tried on 3 count charge including discreditable conduct to wit defamation of character, culpable homicide and unlawful exercise of authority contrary to paragraph ‘E'(I)(iii) and ‘Q'(I) (iii) of First Schedule of Police Act and Regulations, Section 370, 2020 as Amended.

“The command found them guilty as charged and recommended the punishment of dismissal for both defaulters. They are to be charged to court alongside other co-suspects,” the spokesman said.

He added that the Constable has been de-kitted while the Inspector will also be de-kitted after fulfilling some administrative procedures.

Advertisement

He said: “The Commissioner of Police CP Afolabi Babatola warned officers and Men of the Command to be punctual and shun all Offences against Discipline”