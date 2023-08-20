Adamawa Raises Alarm Over Flood Disaster, Advises Residents To Leave Homes

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Adamawa State government has raised alarm over the impending flood disaster advising residents to leave their homes and businesses to safety.

The warning was handed down by the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Neido Tanyishi Geoffrey Kofulto, warning residents living around the River Benue Valley about the possibilities of flood in the area.

This was contained in a letter directed to the General Managers of both Radio and Television stations in the state.

It said, “This is to inform the General Public and most especially, those living along the River Benue valley, to relocate to safe places to avoid flooding with its devastating effects on lives and properties.

“This is as a result of the release of water from the Lagdo-dam over River Benue.

“You are therefore urged to give this subject the widest publicity for the safety of our people.”

THE WHISTLER reports that thousands of people were affected by floods in about eighteen out of the twenty-one local government areas of the state between July and September 2022 with no remedy undertaken in the affected areas.

The majority of the affected areas are those located along the banks of the River Benue.

Since then, authorities have been mounting pressure for residents to relocate to avoid falling victims.