Adamawa Speaker, 15 Other Lawmakers Quit PDP

Fifteen lawmakers of the Adamawa State House of Assembly have resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alongside the Speaker, Bathiya Wesley.

The announcement was made by Wesley during Wednesday’s plenary, where he disclosed that he, his deputy, Buba Jijiwa, and several members had formally quit the ruling party in the state.

According to the Speaker, the resignation letters conveyed a similar message, with the lawmakers citing the “lingering crisis” at the national level of the party as the primary reason for their decision.

“All the letters contained the same message. The PDP members cited the crisis at the national level of the party as the main reason for their decision to quit.

“They commended the PDP for giving them the opportunity to contest and win elections on the platform of the party,” Wesley said.

The lawmakers who tendered their resignations include Kefas Calvin, Bulus Geoffrey, Haruna Jilantikiri, Kefas Emmanuel, Ahmed Belel, Moses Zah, Kate Mamuno, Pwamwakeno Mackondo, Adun Alaba, Bulus Kantom, Musa Kallamu and Japhet Hammanjabu.

Abubakar Abdullahi, who represents Girei State Constituency, had earlier resigned from the PDP on Tuesday.

THE WHISTLER reports that the lawmakers are alleged to have moved to the All Progressives Congress (APC), although they are yet to formally announce their defection.

Meanwhile, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri is also said to be finalising plans to join the ruling party. On Saturday, Fintiri hosted leaders of the APC in the state to an iftar (breaking of Ramadan fast) at the Government House in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

According to the governor, the gathering was aimed at enhancing dialogue, fostering closer cooperation and reaffirming a shared commitment to peace, stability and sustainable development in Adamawa State.