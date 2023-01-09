Adamawa Stands Still For Tinubu As Buhari Arrives For Campaign In Atiku’s Home

Adamawa State, the home state of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, is agog for President Muhammadu Buhari who arrived the city to bolster the presidential campaign of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The APC presidential candidate is Bola Tinubu, former Lagos State Governor.

He arrived even as controversy sorrounds Atiku concerning his whereabouts and a viral corruption allegation perpetuated while he was in power as Vice President.

His former media aide, Michael Achimugu, revealed that Atiku undertook some illegal financial deals while opening accounts via All Purpose Vehicles through which certain amounts went through when Atiku was vice president.

The Atiku camp has not reacted to the development when contacted by THE WHISTLER.

Atiku won the 2019 presidential election in Adamawa State when he was PDP candidate with a slim margin over Buhari, with 412, 266 votes.

Buhari polled 377,488. The PDP also defeated the APC to win the governorship election by unseating the APC.

APC has promised to defeat Atiku in his home. Buhari, who has not campaigned for the APC candidate since the commencement of the campaign was said to have chosen Adamawa as a strategy to restore confidence in the party.

There were fears his aloofness was due to his rejection of Tinubu having initially endorsed Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, as his candidate before the presidential primary in June.

But with Buhari’s undertaking to campaign in some key states across 10 states with Tinubu, confidence is high that the party can win the February election.

PMB is in Yola live. #PMBInAdamawa pic.twitter.com/GP4E4RiKNn — APC Presidential Campaign Council (@APCPresCC2022) January 9, 2023