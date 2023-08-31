Adamawa State Releases Palliative Distribution Timetable For Rice And Maize

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Secretary to the state government of Adamawa State, Hon. Auwal D. Tukur, on Thursday, released a timetable for the distribution of rice and maize as palliative to ease the burden imposed by the subsidy removal.

Recall THE WHISTLER reported recently that Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has set up a 20 man committee to handle the distribution of palliatives.

The list of the committee was released by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Humwashi Wonosikou on Sunday.

According to the release, the Palliative Coordination and Distribution Committee comprises various Organisations, Agencies, Groups and Individuals.

They are to oversee the collection and distribution of palliatives to the people of Adamawa State.

The release further highlighted that items to be distributed in the first instance include mainly grains and foodstuff.

However, Hon Tukur who is the chairman of the state coordination and distribution of palliatives said: “We’ve presented a palliative distribution template to the LG councillors who will head the distribution committee at the ward level across the state.

“They should be on alert as we’ll call them at any time as part of effective monitoring to ensure transparency in the whole exercise.”