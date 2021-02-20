Adamawa United Team Players, Officials Robbed At Gunpoint As Driver Abducted

50 SHARES Share Tweet

It was a horrid day for players and officials of Nigerian football club, Adamawa United, who were robbed at gunpoint along the Benin-Ore highway in Benin, Edo State, on Friday.

The robbery reportedly occurred at about 11:45 pm while the team was en route Lagos from Adamawa to play a match with MFM FC.

The team’s driver was said to have been kidnapped while the robbers dispossessed the players their phones, feeding allowances and other valuables.

Sports journalist, Tony Ademodi, who spoke about the incident during a radio programme on Saturday morning, said lack of proper team management had put the players into tough times as most of them sleep in their bus during away matches.

“For a team that find it difficult to even feed the players, poor salary structure. Players of Adamawa united earn less than 100k per month, some even earn as low as N30,000.

“Most of their games away from home this season, players have slept inside the team bus, as there is no money to pay for hotel bills. Adamawa united have good players, but their problem is poor management and even the Adamawa state governor doesn’t care and is paying deaf ears to the issues bedeviling the club,” said Ademodi.