Adamu Did Not Write Any Letter To Tinubu – APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has distanced itself from an open letter reported to have been written by its Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, to the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in which he accused the party’s presidential candidate of working solo in his composition of the party’s campaign council.

A letter which accused Tinubu of not honouring the agreements on composition of the campaign council of the party’s presidential candidate surfaced on Thursday morning.

Adamu had in the purported letter accused Tinubu of composing membership of the party’s PCC on his own without regards to the party.

The harmonisation committee of the party comprised of the APC National Working Committee, NWC and the Tinubu camp. The committee allegedly agreed on sharing the leadership of the PCC and increase the number of directorates across the country.

But aggrieved that Tinubu did not honour that, the said letter drew the former Lagos State governor’s attention to the need to revert to the agreement for the campaign to work properly towards actualising the set objectives of winning the 2023 elections.

But the party through its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, denied the letter came from Adamu in a statement Thursday afternoon.

The statement from the APC said, “Our attention has been drawn to a “DRAFT” letter in circulation purportedly written by His Excellency, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman of our great Party, addressed to His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of our great Party, expressing dissatisfaction over the recently released list of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

“To be clear, the “DRAFT” letter did not emanate from the Party. An UNSIGNED letter that marks itself as a ‘DRAFT’ cannot and should not be attributed to its purported author,” the party said.

Continuing, the party said, “The National Chairman of our Party and our Presidential Candidate maintain cordial and effective communication channels, and enjoy full liberty of open and frank conversations on matters of interest to the Party and our Presidential Campaign. As such, an unsigned “DRAFT” letter of the kind in circulation is patently unnecessary and of no qualitative value to engagement between the Party and the PCC.

“We will not be distracted by the wishes and actions of detractors that wait gleefully but in vain for some kind of crisis to erupt between the Party and the PCC.

“We stand united, as a Party, in our resolve and commitment to execute a focused and issue-driven campaign to persuade Nigerians to renew our mandate in next year’s general election,” the statement read.