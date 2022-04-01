Adamu Receives Certificate Of Return, Says Governors Must Be Partners To Deliver 2023 Election

The All Progressives Congress’ newly-elected national chairman, Mr Abdullahi Adamu, has received the Certificate of Return seven days after emerging the Chairman of the party.

Speaking during the ceremony at the party’s headquarters where he received the certificate from the Jigawa State Governor, Mr Muhammad Abubakar, who was the Chairman, Election and Planning Sub-Committee, Adamu said, “We have zero tolerance for failure in this new dispensation of our great party because we have an enormous responsibility ahead.

“On the 2023 general elections, we cannot move the way we are to the election. We have a marching order from the leader of this party, President Muhammadu Buhari, we will have to deliver.

“There will be no excuses whatsoever, and we need every hand on deck for this to happen,’’ he affirmed.

In the conduct of the convention, he said, “We would be explicit and we will be talking to you particularly to talk to the Progressives Governors’ Forum and through you to the forum’s chairman,’’ he said.

“We will need your services from time to time and it is my hope that when we get to that point, whoever amongst you we call, will please come and join us to get us over certain situations.

“We will find you as ready partners,’’ Adamu said, adding that he was a team player and was ready to work with the newly-elected National Working Committee members.

“I am a team player; as much as possible, I want to carry everybody along with me but to work with me, not because I’m the best and everything, you have to be loyal, not just to me, but to the party. You have to recognise the authority of the party.

“In all that we do, the interest of the party is paramount,’’ the national chairman stressed.

On his part, Abubakar, while thanking all the contestants said,

“Despite their personal interests, they chose to withdraw to allow for consensus so that our party will come out stronger and indeed this was what happened.”