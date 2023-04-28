Adamu Summons APC NWC Meeting

40 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Adamu, who has been under intense pressure from some members of the party has called for a crucial meeting of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party.

Adamu and National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore have been accused of failure to hold an important meeting of the party, the National Executive Committee meeting, prompting a suit from a high profile member of the party, against them on Thursday.

THE WHISTLER reported how the National Vice Chairman Northwest, Salihu Lukman sued both Adamu and Omisore over their inability to convene a meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee, NEC.

Lukman who had earlier threatened to sue the pair if they failed to call for the meeting said there was no indication that the meeting would be called.

“I have therefore proceeded to institute a legal action, seeking to compel Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and Sen. lyiola Omisore being respectively APC National Chairman and National Secretary to comply with the requirements of running affairs of the party as enshrined in the provisions of the APC constitution,” he stated.

In order to discuss the ensuing crisis among others, a notice of meeting has been sent out for a crucial NWC meeting which has been slated for Wednesday, May 3 by 12 noon.

The short notice reads: “Distinguished NWC members, HE, the national chairman has called the regular NWC meeting for Wednesday, 3rd May 2023.

“This notice is given early enough to allow our esteemed members to attend.

“Thanks for your attention. Good afternoon everyone.

“Time of the meeting 12: noon prompt.”

It was gathered that apart from the ensuing crisis which has resulted to the court case, there would be a review of the general elections, the inauguration of the -elect, Bola Tinubu, who was declared in February the winner of the presidential election, and consideration of the zoning formula the party would adopt for the election of principal officers.

Most importantly is the the financial status of the party, which has led to a separate legal tussle with one of its former Legal Advisers, Daniel Bwala, over the party’s failure to pay for his legal services as well as accusation of corruption and misuse of party’s funds under the current leadership.