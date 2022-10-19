Adamu, Tinubu Settle Rift, Adjust APC Campaign Council List

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, and the Presidential Candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu, appeared to have settled their differences regarding the presidential campaign council list of the party as a new campaign team has emerged.

The new list was released on Wednesday night and was signed by the National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

Few weeks ago, the party was thrown into crisis following the release of a 422-member campaign council without significant inclusion of the recommendation of the Adamu-led National Working Committee, NWC.

The rift appeared to deepened a week after unveiling the PCC as a letter purportedly written by Adamu to Tinubu warning him of the consequences of neglecting their agreement on the composition of the PCC was revealed to the public.

Although Adamu denied the letter, subsequent shunning of several meetings involving the presidential candidate and the governors of the party, rather supported the insinuation that he had expected to sign and deliver the letter to Tinubu and that there was significant disagreement between the pair.

However, it appears the call for settlement has finally worked as Adamu has been announced the Deputy Chairman of the council, while Tinubu becomes the Deputy Chairman II as against earlier list that put Tinubu as the Deputy Chairman of the council.

In the new list, Tinubu’s running mate, Kashim Shettima, remained the vice chairman of the council.

President Muhammadu Buhari remained the Chairman of the Council while the Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, retained his position as Director General.

Former Edo State governor and erstwhile National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, remained the Deputy Director General, Operations while James Falake was named as the Secretary of the PCC.