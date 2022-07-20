Adamu Unveils Shettima As APC’s Vice Presidential Candidate

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Wednesday unveiled former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima as the party’s vice presidential candidate.

The event which drew huge crowd of members and supporters of the party held at the Musa Yara’Adua Centre Abuja.

This is depsite huge disapproval of a single faith ticket in a multi-religious society like Nigeria.

Some Christian leaders attended the event as they were ushered in minutes before the arrival of Very Important Personalities, VIPs, through the crowded venue.

Although almost all presidential aspirants of the party and some notable leaders were absent, Shettima attended the event with his wife and children, who stood beside him during his acceptance speech.

Adamu said Shettima was chosen based on his business leadership as he will bring to the leadership both business ideas and “political leadership” that is required urgently in the country.

He said Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate chose a man who can help him to undertake urgent task of “economic governance for peace and growth so much desired in the country.”

He described Shettima as “a titanic leader,” who “demonstrated his leadership quality during the heydays of Boko Haram and worked tirelessly despite the ravaging insecurity.”

He added that the former Borno State governor “is not a stranger on security challenges facing Nigeria.

“He has earned his rights” to be where he is today, he added.

He pointed out that, “This unveiling sends a strong signal that our great party is ready and united for victory in 2023.

“We must not be unmindful of certain issues and remind ourselves of our losses and submit ourselves to the will of God.

“Other parties want what we want,” Adamu said adding that “we must form the next government.”

He advised party leadership and members to eschew internal wrangling and bitterness and “not to take the party for granted. Enough is enough,” the former Nasarawa State Governor warned.