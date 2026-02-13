ADC Accuses FG Of Political Intimidation Over Attempted Arrest Of El-Rufai

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The African Democratic Congress has accused the President Bola Tinubu led administration of “intimidation and harassment of leaders simply because they hold opposing political views.”

ADC’s spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, made the assertion while condemning the attempted arrest of former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, at the Abuja International Airport on his return to Nigeria from Cairo, Egypt.

Security operatives had attempted to arrest El-Rufai at the airport without giving any reason. While the ADC coalition chieftain prevented the security operatives from arresting him, they were able to seize his international passport.

In a statement issued on Friday and posted on his official X handle, Abdullahi, said the circumstances surrounding the alleged move by security operatives raise “serious constitutional and democratic concerns.”

While stressing that no individual is above the law, the ADC argued that legal processes must never be weaponised against political opponents.

Advertisement

“What Nigerians are witnessing is increasingly difficult to separate from a broader and troubling pattern of pressure and selective enforcement directed at opposition voices under the watch of the APC-led administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the statement read.

According to the statement, reports suggested security operatives waited for El-Rufai at an airport with the apparent intention to arrest him but failed to present a warrant at the time.

If verified, the ADC said the situation would signal not merely a procedural lapse but a dangerous precedent suggesting due process could be sidelined when opposition figures are involved.

The party also expressed concern about what it described as a growing perception that opposition leaders face aggressive scrutiny while politicians with corruption allegations are welcomed into the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“This is precisely the kind of selective accountability that erodes faith in the rule of law and damages the moral authority of government,” the party stated.

Advertisement

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency, accountability and democratic norms, the ADC insisted it would resist any form of political targeting or harassment based on opposing views.

It added that democracy should be judged by how governments treat critics, not allies, warning against any slide toward normalising political intimidation.

Furthermore, The party called on security and law enforcement agencies to remain professional and constitutionally guided, urging assurances that state powers will not be deployed for partisan purposes.

It also pledged to continue monitoring developments, stressing that political competition in Nigeria should be resolved through persuasion and the ballot rather than selective law enforcement.