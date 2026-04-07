ADC Alleges Plot To Silence El-Rufai, Opposition In Kaduna

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The Kaduna State chapter of the African Democratic Congress has accused authorities of orchestrating what it described as a sustained campaign of persecution against opposition figures, particularly a former governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai.

The party warned that the alleged actions, if not checked, could undermine democratic institutions and erode public trust in governance.

It also called on civil society organisations and the international community to monitor political developments in Kaduna State and across Nigeria.

The allegations were made at a press conference held on Tuesday in Kaduna, where an ADC chieftain, Sani Bello, addressed journalists.

Bello said recent developments point to “a troubling pattern of abuse of state institutions, disregard for due process, and erosion of democratic norms.”

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According to him, the actions taken against El-Rufai were politically motivated and aimed at diminishing his influence as a leading opposition figure.

He cited what the party described as an “unjustifiable ministerial snub” and proceedings by the Kaduna State House of Assembly, which allegedly resulted in “questionable charges lacking substantive merit.”

The ADC further alleged that several associates of the former governor had been arrested and detained as part of a broader strategy to intimidate opposition members.

Those named include Bashir Saidu, Ja’afar Ibrahim Sani, and Jimmy Lawal.

The party also accused key federal agencies, including the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, and Department of State Services, of being deployed to target opposition figures.

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According to Bello, the agencies had continued to pursue actions against El-Rufai and his associates despite failing to produce “credible evidence” against them.

He further alleged attempts to secure a fraudulent court order for the former governor’s arrest.

The ADC also criticised what it described as prolonged detention of some individuals under “inhumane and degrading conditions.”

Bello said, “These actions amount to clear violations of fundamental rights, including arbitrary detention and denial of fair hearing.”

He added that repeated transfers of suspects between Abuja and Kaduna, as well as inconsistent bail conditions, further contravened constitutional provisions.

Beyond individual cases, the party alleged a wider crackdown on opposition activities across Kaduna State.

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It accused security agencies, including the police, of carrying out arbitrary arrests and intimidation in several local government areas.

The ADC also claimed there were attempts to destabilise its internal structure through litigation and the creation of parallel leadership factions.

Linking the alleged persecution to governance challenges, the party said issues such as insecurity, unemployment, and economic hardship were being overshadowed by political disputes.

It also cited unresolved farmer-herder conflicts as critical concerns requiring urgent attention.

The ADC called for an immediate end to what it termed politically motivated actions against opposition figures.

It demanded the release of individuals allegedly detained unlawfully and urged strict adherence to the rule of law.

The party also called on authorities to restore democratic norms, respect party autonomy, and ensure the neutrality of state institutions. ENDS