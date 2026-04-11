ADC Anambra Chapter Elects New Leaders

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The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Saturday conducted its state congress in Anambra State, electing a new executive committee through a consensus process.

The congress, held at the Kyrie Events Centre in Awka, produced a new State Executive Committee, with Mr Chris Nwosu emerging as the substantive chairman of the chapter.

Nwosu, a journalist, was announced alongside other members of the executive, who were immediately sworn in immediately after the event.

In his acceptance speech, the new chairman described his emergence as a call to service and pledged loyalty to the party’s ideals.

He also reaffirmed respect for former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, whom he described as a leading figure in the South-East.

He said the new executive would focus on strengthening party unity, expanding its grassroots presence and positioning the ADC as a credible alternative in the state.

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“Our task is to reconnect with the people, deepen our grassroots presence and build a cohesive structure anchored on trust, inclusion and shared purpose,” Nwosu said.

The chairman added that the party would intensify mobilisation efforts across all local governments and wards as part of preparations for the 2027 general elections.

The congress was supervised by a national committee from Abuja led by Ambassador Fidel Ayogu, who urged the newly elected officers to ensure inclusiveness in the running of the party.

He noted that the consensus arrangement adopted for the congress was in line with the party’s constitution and the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Another party chieftain, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, called on the new leadership to promote fairness and equity within the state chapter.

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About 54 officials, drawn from the state, zonal, local government and ward levels, were elected during the congresses.