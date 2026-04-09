ADC Crisis Deepens As Rival Faction Protests At INEC Headquarters

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The leadership crisis rocking the African Democratic Congress (ADC) escalated on Thursday as a faction led by Nafiu Bala Gombe stormed the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja, demanding formal recognition.

Gombe, accompanied by a member of the House of Representatives from Kogi State, Leke Abejide, and their supporters, accused the bloc led by former Senate President David Mark of attempting to hijack the party in violation of its constitution and established internal procedures.

Gombe said during the protest that due process must be strictly adhered to in resolving the leadership dispute.

“We are here to urge INEC to follow due process. You cannot come to the ADC through the window and expect to overturn the owners of the ADC,” he said.

He warned against undue influence in the party’s affairs, stressing that the ADC belongs to members across all levels of the political structure.

“As democrats, we don’t want any moneybags to come and destroy democracy. The ADC is for all Nigerians, from the wards to the national level,” he added.

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On his part, Abejide called on the electoral body to resist what he described as an attempted takeover.

According to him, the party’s constitution clearly spells out eligibility requirements for leadership positions.

“We are here to urge INEC to do the right thing and rescue democracy from the hands of usurpers. How do you come into a party and attempt to hijack its leadership on the same day? Which political platform allows that?” he queried.

The Rep member, who got elected on the platform of the ADC, said members cannot hold leadership positions until they spend two years in the party.

He urged INEC to recognise Gombe as the ADC chairman in line with the ruling of the courts.

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The INEC National Commissioner, Abdullahi Abdu Zuru, received a protest letter from the group on behalf of the Commission, assuring that their petition would be addressed.

Zuru said INEC would get back to the protesters after studying their petition and thanked them for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner.

The protest was meant to be a counterforce to the one staged by the Mark-led bloc on Wednesday, which featured high profile political leaders across the country.

Among those at the Wednesday protests were Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Senator Aminu Tambuwal among many others.