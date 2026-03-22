ADC Drums Support For Obi Presidency, Unveils Enugu Office

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Thousands of supporters of the African Democratic Party, ADC, in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, weekend, declared their commitment towards the candidature of Mr Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State, ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

They made their position known when they unveiled the ADC Udenu office at Obollo-Afor. Aside Obi, the stakeholders said the party would replicate what the Labour Party did in Enugu State during the 2023 general elections.

THE WHISTLER reports that LP won two senatorial seats, seven House of Representatives and a majority in the state House of Assembly during the last general elections.

The Chairman of the Udenu ADC Stakeholders, Mr Frank Omeje, said the people of Udenu would not disappoint ADC.

He said, “I commend the mammoth crowd that graced the unveiling of our office in Udenu. We remain united for Mr Peter Obi. If Obi gets the presidential ticket of ADC, we shall repeat what we did in 2023. This time around, no one will steal our mandate. We have adopted that if those counting votes refuse to count our votes, we count them.”

The Chairman of ADC in Udenu LGA, Comrade Chimsimdili Ngwu, said the party has strong bases in all the ten wards in the LGA.

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According to him, “ADC has become a bride in Udenu. We are very peaceful because ADC symbolises peace. We are hopeful that we shall produce the most sellable candidates during the 2027 general elections.

“We have also been intensifying efforts to consolidate our membership drive. Peter Obi has charged us to ensure that all willing people are registered as ADC members. The portal is still open. We seek the assistance of our members with smart phones to help in our e-registration process.”

The state ADC Chairman, Mrs Stella Chukwuma, represented by her deputy, urged ADC faithful to shun violence. “ADC champions a message of peace and understanding. Peter Obi has sued for peace among Ndigbo and Nigeria in general. We must unite and legitimately fight our enemies. Without unity, we won’t win the battle. Udenu is a local government area to reckon with, and 2027 is our destination.”

The women’s leader of the party in the LGA said women are being mobilised to ADC because the party is gender sensitive.

In her words, “Without women, no nation can record any meaningful success. We shall ensure the victory of our candidates. And if they win and misbehave, we shall push them out. Women have the population, and this is the time to utilise that strength to re-direct our place for the better. Let’s make ADC come on board so Nigeria can change.”

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The high point of the occasion was the decamping of many groups and individuals to ADC. One of the groups is the Pinnacle Movement, which championed the election of Gov Peter Mbah in 2023.

Its Director-General, Hon Hillary Onah, said the movement had joined ADC to add colours to the party.

According to him, “On behalf of Pinnacle Movement across the state, we have agreed to work and ensure the victory of ADC during the 2027 elections. In the past few days, we have registered over 1,700 new members, and the number is still counting. We however need a level playing field in handling the affairs of the party for the sake of equity.”

Emeka Ijere, who decamped from PDP, said, “I joined ADC because I don’t want to follow anybody to connect to the centre. Connecting to the centre is a colonial language, and used to decolonise people. It brings more degradation to our people. ADC remains our only hope for Nigeria’s rebirth.”

A chieftain of ADC and state chairmanship hopeful, Chris Eze, a retired Major General, and the zonal chairman of ADC assured members of the party that ADC is for truth, equity, justice and determined to change Nigeria for the better.

Present at the unveiling included those vying for various elective positions under ADC, including former House Leader of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Dr Ikechukwu Ezugu, who is contesting Udenu/Igboeze North Federal Constituency.