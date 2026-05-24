ADC Elects Kingibe As FCT Senatorial Candidate

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The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has elected Senator Ireti Kingibe as its candidate for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) senatorial election ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kingibe emerged winner of the party’s primary election held on Saturday after polling 17,535 votes to defeat Mubarak Tijjani, who secured 806 votes.

Announcing the result at the ADC FCT secretariat, the chairman and returning officer for the senatorial and House of Representatives primaries, Abubakar Adamu, declared Kingibe winner of the contest.

“Having scored the highest number of votes of 17,535, and by the powers conferred on me as the returning officer for the Senate and House of Representatives Primary Elections, Senator Ireti Heebah Kingibe is hereby declared winner of the election,” Adamu said.

The party also conducted primaries for the two House of Representatives seats in the FCT.

In the AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency, Bala Iyah won the party ticket with 4,937 votes. Yahaya Fatima Goya polled 2,015 votes, Ma’aji Johnson Bello secured 1,546 votes, while Ismaila Ishak Ozigi got 105 votes.

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For the Abaji/Gwagwalada/Kwali/Kuje Federal Constituency, Alhassan Salihu emerged winner with 9,016 votes, defeating Khalid A. Haruna, who polled 2,955 votes.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) monitored the conduct of the primaries.

Speaking after the exercise, Bala Iyah expressed confidence in the party’s chances in the 2027 elections, saying he enjoys wide acceptance across the constituency.

“We are ready, not because of money but because of the acceptance and the good things I have been doing for my people,” he said.