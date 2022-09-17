ADC Expels Presidential Candidate Five Months To Election

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Less than five months to the 2023 presidential election, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has expelled its presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, and seven other chieftains from the party.

A statement issued on Saturday by the ADC national chairman, Ralphs Nwosu, said Kachikwu’s suspension followed the recommendation of a disciplinary panel set up to probe the presidential candidate and some other party members for anti-party activities.

Nwosu said the party’s presidential flagbearer and other suspended party members also violated the party’s constitution.

Chieftains expelled from the party include Kennedy Odion, Kingsley Oggah, Musa Hassan, Bello Isiyaka, Clement Ehiator, Kabiru Hussaini and Alaka Godwin.

“The seven-man Disciplinary Panel set up by the African Democratic Congress, ADC to look into the allegations of gross misconduct, anti-party activities and gross violations of the party’s constitution amongst others levelled against Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu and others, sat on the 8th, 9th, 10th, 12th, 13th and 14th of September respectively and submitted its report formally to the leadership of the party on the 15th of September 2022.

“The panel found Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu and others guilty of the allegation levelled against them, subsequently in accordance with article 15 of the party’s constitution recommended that Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu & others be expelled from the party.

“The NWC met on the 16th of September 2022 to deliberate on the report and accepted the report of the Panel with modification.

“With this development, the party has taken strategic steps to clean its stables and is determined to move into reckoning across the country. NWC urged all the candidates and members to focus on the 2023 general election while rededicating themselves to the ideals of the party.

“The NWC also commended the members of the Committee for the courage and commitment shown in the quality of their work and called on all its members to remain focused and continue to be good ambassadors of ADC,” the statement read.

THE WHISTLER’s attempts to reach the ADC presidential candidate were unsuccessful as several calls made to his mobile line were unanswered. A text message requesting comments also received no response.