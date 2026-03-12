ADC Faults Tinubu’s ‘Game’ Remark on Electoral Act

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised President Bola Tinubu over his recent comments on the state of democracy in Nigeria, describing the remark as cynical and dismissive of democratic participation.

The President had made the statement while hosting members of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) at an Iftar (breaking of fast) event in Abuja, where he responded to opposition criticism of his assent to the Electoral Act.

According to the ADC, the President told opposition parties to stop complaining and meet him at the polls, adding that “the game is sweet only when you’re winning.”

But the opposition party said the remark trivialised governance and raised concerns about the President’s commitment to democratic principles.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said reducing the conduct of government and electoral reforms to a “game” was troubling at a time when many Nigerians were grappling with economic hardship and insecurity.

“The comment makes a mockery of democratic participation and reduces the serious business of governance to a mere game,” the statement said.

The party also expressed concern over the circumstances surrounding the President’s assent to the Electoral Act amendment, which it claimed had been widely criticised by opposition parties and civil society groups.

According to the ADC, democracy is not a contest to be enjoyed by those in power but a system built on accountability, respect for institutions and responsibility to the people.

The party further argued that the new electoral law could weaken opposition participation and undermine the country’s democratic standards.

The ADC said that despite the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) controlling much of the political structure in the country, the government had yet to address pressing challenges confronting citizens.

It cited persistent insecurity, unemployment and rising cost of living as major concerns affecting Nigerians.

The opposition party therefore urged the President to focus more on addressing the country’s socio-economic challenges rather than dismissing criticisms from political opponents.

“At this critical moment in Nigeria’s history, governance must not be trivialised. Too many lives depend on it,” the statement added.