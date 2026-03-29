ADC Finished Without Obi On Ballot, Says Fayose

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Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has declared that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) risks political irrelevance if 2023 Labour party presidential candidate, Peter Obi fails to secure the presidential ticket for the 2027 general election.

Fayose made the remark on Sunday while speaking to Channels Television on the sidelines of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention in Abuja.

According to him, Obi remains the central attraction within the ADC and the party’s strongest political asset heading into the next election cycle.

“If Obi is not on the ballot of ADC, that is the end of ADC. It looks like that now that Obi will not be on the ballot,” Fayose said.

The former governor, however, expressed doubts about Obi’s chances of clinching the ticket, citing growing competition within the party.

He noted that key political figures, including Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Rotimi Amaechi, are also expected to contest for the ADC presidential slot.

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Fayose suggested that the dynamics within the party could tilt the ticket in favour of Atiku, raising questions about Obi’s next political move.

“Today, Kwankwaso has returned to the party. Atiku will get the ticket. Will Obi go back to be a vice presidential candidate?” he queried.

He also dismissed any possibility of Obi returning to the Labour Party, insisting that internal divisions make such a move unlikely.

“That is impossible; there is a wedge everywhere. Obi is a good, fantastic guy, but to become president at this time is difficult,” Fayose added.

Reflecting on the 2023 general election, Fayose acknowledged Obi’s strong showing but argued that his performance was driven more by personal appeal than party structure.

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“PDP is not Obi. Obi did not ride on the strength of his party. If Obi goes to Accord now, he will make some impact more than ADC. We are talking about a person,” he said.

Additionally, Fayose reaffirmed the unity of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stressing that court rulings remain binding on party members.

Fayose, speaking as part of the Ekiti delegation, said the group was fully represented and committed to the party’s direction.

“Yes, we delegates from Ekiti are here, and we are 88. There is only one PDP. Once we have the pronouncement of the court, we must abide by it. Sometimes we demean the judiciary by ourselves. We can appeal a judgment,” he said.

He also described the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, as a leading figure within the party, attributing his position to his contributions.

“Nyesom Wike is the national leader of our party (PDP), and we made him so because of his contributions. He leads, and we follow,” Fayose added.

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Meanwhile, the PDP National Convention, which drew over 2,000 delegates from across the country, is ongoing in Abuja under tight security.

Delegates, dressed in uniforms bearing the PDP emblem, are seated at the velodrome of the stadium.

Many others were seen being accredited and cleared by security operatives at a designated point.

The venue is also adorned with the colours of the party and umbrellas, the symbol of the PDP.

The convention is being organised by the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led caretaker committee, with participation expected from 2,503 delegates nationwide, according to the Chairman of the planning committee and former Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.

He also confirmed that reconciliation talks would still go on to resolve the crisis rocking the opposition party despite the absence of some PDP leaders.