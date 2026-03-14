ADC Fixes National Convention For April 14

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The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has fixed April 14 for its national convention. The party is however silent as to where the convention will hold.

According to a public notice of the party’s timetable, Ward congresses will hold on April 7, local government congresses on April 9, while April 11 is fixed for state congresses.

The notice was jointly signed by the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi and the National Organising Secretary, Chinedu Idigo.

The party advised members interested in contesting vacant positions to obtain and submit the relevant nomination or expression of interest forms through the official ADC website.

“This process forms part of the party’s constitutional responsibility to renew its leadership structures across all levels of the organisation, beginning from the polling units and wards through the local government and state levels, culminating in the National Convention,” the statement said.

“Members of the party who are interested in contesting for any vacant positions at the ward, local government, or state levels are advised to obtain, download, complete, and submit the relevant nomination or expression of interest forms through the party’s official platform,” it added.

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The party urged members nationwide to participate actively in the process and to conduct themselves in accordance with the constitution, guidelines, and democratic values of the ADC.