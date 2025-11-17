ADC Inspired By Desire For Good Governance, Says Mark

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) was inspired by the desire of the Nigerian people for good governance, greater accountability, and a stronger democracy.

The ADC National Chairman, Senator David Mark, said this on Monday in Abuja during the unveiling of the party’s national secretariat.

Mark said the unveiling of the sprawling edifice was a physical testament to a collective resolve to build a greater nation and commit to democracy and service to the country.

His speech read, “When we began this journey, many doubted us, while some questioned our motives. But as we take this step forward today, we make it clear that this ADC coalition is a historic child of necessity inspired by people’s desire for good governance, greater accountability, and a stronger democracy.

“From this moment forward, this complex becomes the operational centre of our political movement. Here, strategies will be shaped. Ideas will be refined, and the next generation of leaders will emerge.

“From within these walls, we shall continue to champion policies that will uplift communities, strengthen institutions, and safeguard the democratic foundations upon which our republic stands.

“Let this day mark the end of old divisions. Let today symbolise the rise of a stronger, more disciplined, more visionary, and more people-oriented political party with only one agenda: to serve Nigeria.

“Let us step forward with renewed commitment to justice, equity, service, and nation-building. Let us demonstrate to Nigerians that politics is about leadership, and leadership is about responsibility and service to the people.

“My message today is simple: this is not business as usual; everything we do going forward will be anchored on character, courage, competence, discipline, and integrity.

“And so, with deep humility and unwavering faith in democracy, I hereby unveil this national secretariat complex of ADC to the glory of God, the progress of our party, and the advancement of this Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Prominent among party chieftains are ADC National Secretary Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, former Edo State Governor Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, former Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi, and former Kogi West senator Tunde Ogbeha.