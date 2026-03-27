ADC Knocks Chief Of Defence Staff For ‘Cuddling’ Terrorists

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The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has slammed the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede for referring to terrorists as “sons” of Nigeria.

In a post on his X page on Friday, the spokesman of the ADC, Bolaji Abdullahi said the comments reflect how the APC administration has been accommodating and tolerating criminality, instead of confronting it.

The post reads, “This rhetoric reflect a dangerous mindset that accommodates and tolerates criminality instead of confronting it.

“When a government begins to frame terrorists in familial terms, it blurs the moral and legal lines that must remain clear in any serious security response.

“With this mindset, it is easy to understand why the current approach has struggled to protect lives and decisively end the killings.

“This must not be allowed to continue.”

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The ADC Spokesman further stated in the post that bandits, terrorists and kidnappers would be treated as enemies of Nigeria if the party gets elected in 2027.

“We will establish special terrorism courts to ensure swift prosecution.”

Abdullahi listed four pillars on which the ADC’s counter-terrorism framework will rest.

He listed the pillars to include local level intelligence gathering, state level prevention and deterrence, national level coordination and enforcement and regional level collaboration across neighbouring countries.

“Like in all other things, ADC will put citizens first. We will not cuddle terrorists.

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“The message will be clear: there will be severe consequences for killing a Nigerian.

“A terrorist will neither be a son nor a brother. They are the enemy and will be treated as such.”